PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

Location: Woody Creek, Colorado

Listing Price: $68 million

Features: 245-acre ranch with 22 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms

Added Appeal: Deeded entitlements for constructing stables and barns for equestrian enthusiasts as well as endless opportunities for recreation, including snowmobile adventures, horseback riding escapades, exhilarating cycling trails and thrilling ATV excursions.

With popular shows like “Yellowstone” fueling our desire to live a quiet, tranquil life surrounded by nature, one such property in Colorado stands as a testament to the trend. Nestled in the heart of Woody Creek, Colorado, the historic 2 Mile Ranch holds a profound connection to Aspen’s past tracing its roots back to the late 1880s under the stewardship of the Nadal family. As one of the few remaining ranches in the Roaring Fork Valley, this sprawling estate serves as a poignant homage to the pristine landscapes cherished by the region’s early settlers. Embodying a legacy compound, the ranch boasts seven distinctive homes – each exuding its own unique architectural flair.

Encompassed by lush pastures and protected by the embrace of national forestland, 2 Mile Ranch serves as a serene sanctuary, cocooned by its idyllic surroundings. A pivotal feature of this picturesque estate is its prime location along the private and unspoiled Woody Creek, spanning two miles across the property. The storybook-style main residence, constructed in 2007, occupies a 60-acre expanse at the center of the ranch. This residence boasts an inviting open timber truss design complemented by a distinctive custom Italian slate roof. The first floor houses the primary suite, with direct access to the patio, hot tub and pool area.

Previous proprietors renovated the log cabin from the 1800s, repurposing it into a dual-function space serving as both a casino and game room. The main attraction, dubbed “The Hobbit House,” is a Tolkien delight – with one of the cottage’s bed-room walls ingeniously unfolding to resemble a drawbridge found at castle entrances. This innovative feature transforms the wall into a platform, allowing one to effortlessly wheel their bed outdoors for an enchanting night spent under the captivating starlit sky.

From the lighted sport court designed for sports enthusiasts to the charming gazebo and firepit serving as gathering hubs, this property provides an excellent setting for creating timeless memories with family and friends. The property’s strategic location offers both tranquility and convenience, allowing easy access to downtown Aspen, the slopes of Snowmass and iconic local landmarks like the renowned Woody Creek Tavern. With its rare 10-year vesting rights and carefully planned conservation easements, this property presents a unique opportunity for expansion while preserving its breathtaking landscapes for generations to come.

RISMedia spoke to Douglas Elliman’s Raifie Bass, the ranch’s listing agent, about the property’s distinctive nostalgic charm.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Raifie Bass: The ranch is comprised of many unique and great spaces both indoors and out. The property’s private, natural streamside settings and unique architectural indoor living are unlike anything else in Aspen. Organic, whimsical craftsman and historic structures make up the great interior spaces of the ranch. The 245 acres of private, protected land just minutes from Aspen and Snowmass make the ranch a truly great space.

JM: What makes this property uniquely nostalgic, blending elements of the Western era with modern touches?

RB: The first homestead built in the late 1880s by the Nadal family, the ranch is home to one of the first structures in Woody Creek. The historic barns and shepherd’s cabins have been meticulously restored with all of the modern amenities to last and be enjoyed for another 100 years.

JM: In what ways do the home’s recreation potential and irresistible curb appeal contribute to its property value?

RB: It starts with the central outdoor gathering spot of an outdoor kitchen, firepit, gazebo and fully lighted sport court for pickleball, tennis and basketball. The ranch also has unparalleled access to hiking, horseback and recreation trails directly from the property. With two miles of Woody Creek and ponds, there is also fishing.

JM: How do you prepare potential buyers interested in purchasing rural land?

RB: Through education. Before we tour the ranch, we do an overview with photos and maps to help orient a potential buyer and their agent. We then do a quick overview of the development potential and review the 10-year vesting rights. Then it’s off in a four-wheeler snow machine for a fantastic tour.

JM: What creative marketing strategies are you using to sell this home?

RB: Douglas Elliman has the best PR team in the business. They have done a masterful job getting the most exposure worldwide for the ranch. Amazing photography-both still and aerial help highlight the ranch to prospective agents and buyers. We have also produced and pushed out high-quality print and web collateral.

For more information, please visit https://www.elliman.com.