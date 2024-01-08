Cold winter temperatures don’t have to lead to high utility costs. Using ceiling fans can help you keep your house comfortable, rely less on the furnace and save money.

How Ceiling Fans Can Keep Energy Costs Down in the Summer

Homeowners frequently use ceiling fans to circulate cool air in the summer. That makes it possible to set the thermostat for a higher temperature, run the air conditioner less and still feel comfortable.

Ceiling fans don’t change the actual temperature in a room. Fans distribute cool air to areas closer to the ground. In the summer, ceiling fans should be set so the blades spin counterclockwise when you look upward.

How Ceiling Fans Can Keep Your House Warm in the Winter

Many people don’t realize that they can also use ceiling fans to circulate warm air in the winter and reduce their heating costs. The key is to flip a switch so that fans spin clockwise.

Warm air naturally rises, while cold air stays closer to the floor. Running ceiling fans in the opposite direction directs cold air toward the ceiling and draws warm air downward to the living area. Using fans in the winter can allow you to program your thermostat for a lower temperature, run the furnace less and keep the house feeling warm.

Use Fans Correctly to Save Money

You’ll have to use ceiling fans strategically to reap the benefits. When you run fans in the winter, adjust the thermostat so you don’t use the furnace as much. Failing to do so will cause you to spend more on electricity to run the fans without saving any money on heating fuel.

Don’t use fans when a room is unoccupied. Since fans don’t change the air temperature, running them in an empty room will waste energy and money.

Cut Your Heating Bills Without Sacrificing Comfort

Keeping your house warm in the winter doesn’t have to strain your budget. By taking advantage of ceiling fans, you can maintain a comfortable temperature and save money.

If you already have ceiling fans in your house, but you’ve only used them to circulate air in the summer, you might be able to significantly reduce your heating costs by using the fans in the winter. Just be sure that you run them in the right direction.

If your home doesn’t currently have ceiling fans, consider investing in some, at least for the main living areas or for rooms that tend to be colder than other parts of the house. Buying new fans can be expensive, but the amount you’ll save will more than cover the upfront cost.

If you have questions or need advice, visit a local home improvement store. An employee can help you select energy-efficient ceiling fans that are the right sizes for the rooms in your house.