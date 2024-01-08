If you’re looking for a quick and cost-effective way to update your interior design, you may want to consider grabbing a paint brush and getting creative with the Sherwin-Williams 2024 Color of the Year “Upward”. The paint manufacturer describes Upward as a “breezy and blissful” shade of blue that evokes the sense of peace found that comes with slowing down, taking a breath and allowing the mind to clear.

The pale blue-gray shade is in contrast to the Sherwin-Williams 2023 Color of the Year, “Redend Point,” an earthy, red-toned shade of brown. According to Sherwin-Williams Director of Marketing Sue Wadden, “As we play with color, it’s essential to consider their interactions thoughtfully. Warmed-up blues might lead to hues that appear muddled and lackluster, which is why preserving the crisp edge and magnetic allure of cool blues is vital. It’s in these subtle nuances that create spaces that are timeless and inspired.”

Wadden recommends pairing Upward with other blues as well as greens, ranging from deep and dark shades to delicate tints. Bringing clarity and calm to the communal places in your home, she recommends using the transitional blue of Upward for meditative spaces as well as gathering spots like the kitchen. The adaptable color will work with a variety of interior designs, from classic coastal to modern mountain and urban contemporary.

“Used as an accent or all over, on both interiors and exteriors, Upward clears the way for lightweight open-mindedness when used in commercial settings,” says Wadden. “The hue serves as a reminder to pause and ponder limitless possibilities that can be unlocked in our work, dining, educational spaces and beyond.”

The many versatile ways to use Upward in your home include:

To breath new life into your kitchen by using it to repaint your kitchen cabinets To create a stylish and calm atmosphere in a bedroom To add a crisp and clean color palette to a bathroom To create an open and tranquil setting for a home office



Before embarking on repainting a room, be sure to use a sample of Upward to paint a patch on a wall in the desired room. This will allow you to see how the color changes during the various stages of daylight in your home, as well as to see how it interacts with existing furniture, colors and textures.

