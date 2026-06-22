Technology is transforming real estate at a rapid pace—and with it, the expectations of today’s consumers.

In an upcoming RISMedia webinar, discover how AI, listing portals and shifting consumer behaviors are reshaping the way brokerages operate, compete and build trust.

Attendees will learn how to navigate the growing influence of technology while maintaining strong relationships with clients, explore how portals are impacting visibility and lead flow and uncover what today’s buyers and sellers expect from agents in a digital-first world.

Whether you’re evaluating your tech stack or refining your value proposition, you’ll walk away with actionable insights to adapt, build trust and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Register today!

Can’t make it? Register now to access a free replay.

Time/Date: Wed., Jun. 24 – 11:00 AM PT | 12:00 PM MT | 1:00 PM CT | 2:00 PM ET

Sponsor: Oppy

Speakers:

Moderator: Marki Lemons-Ryhal is a powerhouse in real estate, marketing and AI. A Certified Speaking Professional, she is recognized globally for her dynamic delivery, insightful content and measurable results. She is the first African-American woman inducted into the Chicago Association of REALTORS® Hall of Fame, a 2026 RISMedia Newsmaker Hall of Fame inductee, and has been honored across the industry for her trailblazing leadership and innovation in real estate education. A licensed managing broker, Realtor®, author and host of two influential industry podcasts, she is deeply committed to advocacy and industry excellence.

Alex Gustafson is the CEO and visionary behind Oppy, the “Human In Loop” AI assistant platform transforming lead qualification and operations. His goal is to empower forward-thinking real estate professionals with intelligent tools that streamline workflows, boost productivity and drive greater success. With over a decade of experience leading successful proptech companies, he understands the challenges brokers and agents face in today’s competitive market. He created Oppy to help equip real estate professionals with loyal AI assistants to help them thrive amidst tech-driven market shifts. Oppy was the winner of RISMedia’s first-annual Tech Showdown held in January.

Dean deTonnancourt is the broker/owner and CEO of REMAX Revolution, leading over 300 associates across six locations serving Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut markets. With more than 37 years of experience, he has a track record of building and scaling brokerage models, having previously pioneered the introduction of Keller Williams and HomeSmart in Rhode Island. In 2026, he led a thoughtful transition of his brokerage to the REMAX network, now operating the largest REMAX franchise in the state. His brokerage was ranked the No. 1 real estate agency in 2024 by Providence Business News.

Jackie Soto is the founder and broker of record for ehomes who is driven by purpose and focused on others first. She believes that technology should elevate the human experience, not replace it. A pioneer in real estate AI, she develops proptech and partners with companies like Oppy to automate workflows and free her agents to do what matters most: build relationships. She serves on NAR leadership committees, the CRMLS Agent Advisory Board and the Zillow Agent Advisory Board. A servant leader, sought after speaker and mentor, she leads by lifting others up.