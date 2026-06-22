Above, from left, John De Souza, Jessica Edgerton, Craig Cheatham and Donny Samson

While commission-related lawsuits are mostly in the rear-view mirror, unresolved issues linger, from FTC investigations to MLS policy changes to the volatile landscape surrounding private listings.

Real estate experts will discuss which issues the industry should be paying close attention to and how to mitigate the potential risk to your business, in the short and long term, in an upcoming session at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, being held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Fairmont Georgetown in Washington, D.C.

Click here to register now.

The session, titled, “Next Threats: How to Identify and Prepare for Future Risks,” will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 4:05-4:35 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom and will feature four industry leaders as panelists for the discussion:

John De Souza, president, Cressy & Everett

Jessica Edgerton, CEO, CMLS

Craig Cheatham, president and CEO, The Realty Alliance

Donny Samson, CEO, Samson Properties

RISMedia’s 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead.

Register here!