Spring is typically considered the best time to sell a house, but you might have to move before then. Listing your home during the holiday season doesn’t necessarily mean it will be hard to find an interested buyer. In fact, selling during the holidays has distinct advantages compared to other times of the year.

You’ll Have Less Competition

Most homeowners don’t want to deal with the stress of selling a house on top of the stress associated with the holiday season. If they don’t have to sell right away, many would prefer to list their homes after the holidays.

If you put your house on the market during the holidays, you’ll have less competition than you would at other times of the year. Since buyers will have fewer options to choose from, your house might sell faster than it would at another time.

There Will Be Fewer Prospective Buyers, But They’ll Be Serious

Often, people who peruse real estate listings and attend open houses aren’t in a rush to buy. During the busy holiday season, people won’t spend much time looking at houses unless they’re serious about buying. You might have a small number of people express interest in your property, but they’ll most likely be interested in purchasing a house soon.

You Might Benefit From a Bidding War

The combination of low inventory and highly motivated buyers can work to your advantage. If there are fewer houses on the market than interested buyers, a bidding war can occur. You might be able to sell your house for well above the asking price.

The Holiday Spirit Can Make Your House More Attractive

Curb appeal and staging are always important when selling a home. Festive decorations can make it easier for potential buyers to imagine their own family celebrating the holidays in your house and make them more likely to place a bid.

Selling Your House Around the Holidays Can Be Stressful

Cleaning, staging, hosting an open house and scheduling viewings can be stressful at any time of the year. Rain, snow, ice, sand and salt can make it harder to keep the house clean, and inclement weather can force you to reschedule appointments.

You might hit other snags along the way. Parts of the selling process can be delayed if your real estate agent or other professionals take time off over the holidays.

Holiday shopping, preparing to have guests over, or traveling to visit loved ones can add even more stress. If you’re feeling overwhelmed just thinking about all those hurdles, and it’s not essential to sell your home right away, it will probably be better to wait until early next year to list the property.