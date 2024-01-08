An important staple of any home’s interior design, tile can instantly set the vibe of a room, from sophisticated to rustic. For homeowners, sorting through the myriad of tile styles available on the market can be a tough decision, though—and one not to be taken lightly since, unlike a poor paint choice, tile isn’t easy to redo.



Fortunately, Hardware Retailing recently provided a list of the top trends in tile featured at the Coverings conference, North America’s largest international tile and stone exhibition. The following trends—curated by the three leading international tile associations—highlight the most popular, on-trend tile styles from the global marketplace.



Brick. Providing a rustic, handmade feeling, brick tiles can be stacked horizontally or vertically. Available in a variety of finishes, brick can be mixed with different colors to add visual interest.



Cemented tile. Concrete tile designs bring visual harmony to a space while also evoking a raw, urban energy. The subtle color variation adds texture and flexibility to use in different spaces.



Wood-look tile. Tile designs that mimic wood have come a long way, offering a warm, realistic look without the maintenance involved in caring for authentic wood.



Emerald tile. From jade to sage to mint, green is currently enjoying the spotlight in tile design. Select manufacturers have released show-stopping porcelain slabs featuring saturated colors, giant palms and exotic stones like green onyx and Patagonia green marble.



’70s tile. With materials and patterns that include stripes, wavy patterns and wood paneling, retro ’70s-style tile is making a fashion-forward statement. Earthy tones and pop art florals are also popular in this category of tiles.