Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Amarillo-based brokerage, CENTURY 21 Key Realty.

The brokerage is owned and operated by David Velasquez, a veteran (five years of service in the Marines and 10 years in the Navy). Velasquez got his first taste of real estate working in manual labor on house flipping projects and earned his real estate license while serving; he opened the company in 2008.

“We’re always hungry for more when it comes to expanding our business and improving our capabilities,” said Velasquez. “We’re more than willing to get into the weeds of real estate and ensure no detail goes unnoticed, but we’ve also still got the ability to recognize big-picture opportunities. The CENTURY 21 brand is the key to unlocking more of those opportunities and we know we have the drive to be one of the brand’s best.”

“By nature, I’m a do-it-yourself hustler. I don’t like leaving problems unsolved and I constantly push myself and others to make improvement,” added Velasquez. “When I was first introduced to real estate, I immediately recognized that it was the perfect opportunity to showcase my competitive spirit. My clients can be confident knowing that I’m proactive in all of my pursuits, and I don’t give anything less than 100%.”

Amarillo is one of the most appealing cities in all of Texas. It offers residents a relatively low cost of living with plenty of employment options to choose from in industries such as agriculture, aerospace and technology.

“Real estate is an industry dominated by go-getters, and David is exactly that,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “He and his team are a group of professionals that we can trust to make things happen. They have the knowledge to provide excellent service to the people of Northern Texas, but they also have the drive to take both their company and the CENTURY 21® brand further. With CENTURY 21 tools, services and brand recognition at their disposal, David and the rest of his team have no limits.”