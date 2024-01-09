Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

As REALTORS®, it’s important to keep up on the latest trends and news in the housing market to stay informed for your clients, as they often turn to you for expertise and knowledge. Branding yourself a market expert is great for your marketing and attracting clients, but you can take this one step further.

Brand yourself as a hyperlocal expert in your area in order to market yourself and become a staple in your community, and even attract more movers to the area to your specific business.

Here are some of the ways you can work to build yourself a reputation as a hyperlocal expert:

Start producing videos

If you don’t already have Youtube and TikTok accounts, now is the time to get going on building those profiles. Start producing content based on your area, and make sure to be specific with the SEO on this part. You’re going to showcase your area on these accounts and make yourself a local influencer. Showcase local shops and restaurants, unique features, events and more. People will flock to your accounts for insights on the area. They’ll look to you for what to do rather than googling. Plus, prospective movers will be turning to you to get a feel on if they should move to your area. This is when you pepper in walkthroughs of new/active listings, and you’ll be bringing in new clients in no time.

Write and share blogs

Blogging may sound a little outdated in the world of social media, but it is definitely still an important piece of self marketing. Use blogging to brand yourself as a hyperlocal expert by sharing information on the local real estate market and economy. Break down the information and give your insights. When you’re working out of the same area, you’ll have a lot of experiences and thoughts to share that can definitely help other home buyers and sellers. Make sure to feature these blogs on your social media, and encourage current clients to share them, and you’ll have plenty of soon-to-be clients turning to your blogs as their source of information.

Make a recommended tab on your website

In expanding your brand, building a website is at the top of the must do list. It serves as a landing space for all of your marketing content and resources. To add that hyperlocal expert edge to your website, add a recommendation tab. This will be a spot for current and potential clients to turn to when they’re in need of mortgage brokers, appraisers, home warranties, contractors and other home services in your area. This will connect you into the community by partnering with the local housing businesses, and demonstrating your expertise to current and potential clients.

Are you looking to boost your online presence, enhance your content and grow your real estate business? RISMedia’s ACESocial is truly simple content marketing proven to highlight your expertise, increase engagement, generate leads and build brand awareness—all in one place. To learn more or sign up today, visit acesocial.rismedia.com.