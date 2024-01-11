Nestfully—a public search portal in the real estate industry powered by some of the country’s largest MLSs—announced a collaboration with Local Logic, a leading location intelligence software provider. Local Logic’s advanced location and demographic insights are now directly integrated into Nestfully’s platform, enhancing the home search experience for both consumers and real estate professionals.

Nestfully connects consumers directly with the most accurate and up-to-date listing information from the MLS and stated they are elevating their service offerings by integrating two of Local Logic’s flagship products—Local Content and Local Demographics. These additions will empower homebuyers with deeper insights into potential properties, covering aspects such as neighborhood characteristics, local services, transportation options, and detailed demographic data.

“Our collaboration with Local Logic marks a milestone for Nestfully,” said Amit Kulkarni, Bright MLS Chief Marketing Officer. “Integrating Local Logic’s advanced location and demographic insights directly into Nestfully introduces new value to agents and homebuyers and brings them a new innovative tool that enhances the homebuying search.”

Local Logic stated that their Local Content product offers 18 distinct location scores across services, transportation, and character, along with details on nearby points of interest and school data. This user-friendly and customizable interface ensures brand consistency while enriching the user’s understanding of a home’s lifestyle and location characteristics.

Local Demographics provides a comprehensive view of neighborhood dynamics, including income, employment statistics, population demographics, education levels, housing data, and more, the company stated. This feature is designed for fast implementation and consistent site design, allowing real estate companies to focus on their core business while offering valuable insights to modern home seekers.

“Nestfully’s innovative approach to real estate search aligns seamlessly with our mission at Local Logic,” said Vincent-Charles Hodder, co-founder and CEO of Local Logic. “By infusing our comprehensive location intelligence into their platform, we’re not just enhancing the homebuying experience; we’re reshaping it. This partnership reinforces our position as the go-to provider of neighborhood insights, benefiting both real estate professionals and homebuyers.”

For more information, visit https://www.nestfully.com/ or https://locallogic.co/.