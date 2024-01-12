A leader in Central Illinois real estate for almost a decade has announced its new affiliation with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand: Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Service First.

The company, based in Decatur, Illinois, assists the communities of Macon County with a wide variety of real estate services, including commercial and residential properties, luxury homes and land sales.

“Tim and his affiliated agents are trendsetters who are bringing their ambition and extensive knowledge to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of BHGRE. “Their company provides a well-established reputation in the area and an attitude that inspires future growth and makes them stand out in a smaller market. We know that Tim has carefully curated an office with some of the best agents in Macon County, and we’re excited to lend his brokerage additional brand recognition, professional development support and marketing services to attract even more local talent.”

Vieweg started the firm nearly a decade ago and has since become a top producer in the area, according to a release. Vieweg stated that he and his team have trended ahead of the market thanks to their meticulous work ethic, everyday commitment to the consumer and reliability in every client relationship. They believe that “full service” is more than just a catchphrase—it’s a promise to provide the best experience possible.

“One of the biggest things that sets us apart is our ability to keep up with the evolving real estate market, but it requires a great deal of effort to achieve,” said Vieweg. “This is where we know we stand to benefit by affiliating with a widely known and respected brand in the industry like Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. The brand will not only provide us with enhanced tools and services, but it will also streamline our back-end operations and allow us to spend more time on what really matters—taking care of our clients. With this extra bandwidth, we know that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is our key to catapulting growth and becoming the number one option in Central Illinois.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.