Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. (WREA) has has announced it has been named on the “Top 200 Best Franchises” list for 2024 by Franchise Business Review for the ninth straight year. The annual list is based on franchise owners’ satisfaction with their franchisor.

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, produced this year’s exclusive list based on survey results from over 375 franchise brands, representing over 35,000 franchise owners. Weichert® franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

“We are extremely honored to see the positive feedback from our Weichert franchise owners and earn a spot on this prestigious list for a ninth straight year,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. and Weichert, Realtors®. “We pride ourselves on providing our franchisees with industry-leading technology, tools, and support to help them achieve success and grow their businesses.”

Weichert’s highest-rated area among surveyed franchisees was in the core values category, which evaluates the organization’s levels of trust, respect, honesty, and integrity. WREA also scored well in the categories of franchisee community, leadership, and training & support.

The full “Top 200 Best Franchises” list can be found online.

For more information, visit https://weichertfranchise.com/.