The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has announced social commerce marketplace Chirpyest as a new partner with NAR REALTOR Benefits®. Chirpyest “empowers” users to earn cash back when they shop and share their curated finds.

As part of the agreement, NAR members will receive multiple shopping boards to customize around themes or listings, as well as custom training workshops to help optimize website visitors, social profiles, emails and open houses. Members can earn up to 30% cash back on the products they buy while simultaneously monetizing their past and present listings.

“The NAR REALTOR Benefits® team constantly seeks innovative ways to support our members in growing their businesses and enhancing the value they provide to their clients,” said Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of strategic alliances. “Our partnership with Chirpyest represents a unique opportunity for real estate professionals to seamlessly integrate the latest in social commerce into their business models.”

Chirpyest provides all NAR members with the exclusive opportunity to create multiple shopping boards on the platform, each customized around themes or listings. Users can create a go-to storefront with the best furniture, appliances and decor items for home buyers and sellers, and earn cash back when clients purchase their finds.

“Real estate agents are at the forefront of home and lifestyle trends – they are influencers in their own communities. We are excited to partner with NAR to help its members create a new revenue stream using the power of their influence,” said Colette Shelton, Chirpyest founder and CEO. “With Chirpyest, agents can earn additional income by sharing products from hundreds of online retailers immediately through their own curated storefronts.”

For more information, visit https://chirp.chirpyest.com/narrealtorbenefits.