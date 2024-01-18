The natural beauty of wood siding has long appealed to homeowners and buyers. Like any other exterior material, wood siding needs regular maintenance to prevent damage and maximize its lifespan. If your house has wood siding, or if you’re thinking about having wood siding installed, here are some tips on how to take care of it.

Cover Wood Siding to Protect It From Moisture

Wood expands and contracts as temperatures and humidity levels change. Wood siding must be coated to shield it from moisture damage. There are a few ways to do that.

Paint covers the surface of siding, while stain penetrates the siding and provides better moisture protection than paint can. If your wood siding is stained, it will be difficult to change the color later. If you might want your home to be a different color in the future, paint can be a better option.

If you love the natural color of wood siding, you can apply a clear sealer. Wood gradually turns gray from exposure to sunlight. A clear sealer can slow, but not prevent, that process.

No matter which product you choose, it will have to be reapplied periodically. How often will depend on the weather and the amount of sunlight in your area.

Address Potential Sources of Moisture Damage

When you water your lawn, be careful not to accidentally spray water on your house. If you have sprinklers, check to make sure that water can’t reach the siding. Adjust the sprinklers if necessary.

Moisture from vegetation near your home can damage the siding. Trim trees and bushes so they don’t touch the house.

Clean the Siding Regularly

You’ll have to give your wood siding a thorough cleaning from time to time. Getting rid of dirt, mildew and rust can help the siding last longer and maintain your home’s curb appeal. The weather in your region will determine how often the siding will have to be cleaned.

To remove dirt and grime, use a mixture of soap and water or vinegar and water and a soft-bristled brush. Power washing can speed up the cleaning process, but it can also damage the siding if you’re not careful. If you decide to use a power washer, switch it to a low setting so you don’t accidentally damage the siding or caulk.

If you need to get rid of mildew, mix oxygen bleach with water. To remove rust stains, use a solution of oxalic acid and water. Wear gloves and eye protection.

Inspect Your Wood Siding Every Year

Once a year, walk around your house and look for cracks, gouges, damaged or missing caulk and other issues. With routine inspections, you should be able to catch problems in their early stages.

You might be able to make simple repairs yourself. If one or more sections of siding need to be replaced, hire a contractor so you don’t accidentally cause more damage.