Now that 2024 has arrived, it’s time to wipe the slate clean and hit the ground running to ensure that you’re well-positioned for a productive first quarter that will set the stage for ongoing success.

To kick off the new year, we asked some of our 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers the following question:

“While 2023 was a challenging year for real estate, what is your company doing to wipe the slate clean?”

Here’s what they had to say:

LUMINARIES

Tei Baishiki

Chief Operating Officer

NextHome

“While 2023 was a difficult year, at NextHome, we upheld our emphasis on leading a franchise that prioritizes next-generation technology and tools. With that, we continually audit the adoption rates of the tools and services under the NextHome umbrella to ensure the investment of each is worth it for our members. Even if 2024 bodes a better year, NextHome will continue this practice to ensure what is being offered is the best option for the membership.”

TRAILBLAZERS

Lane Hornung

Founder & CEO

zavvie

“2023 taught us to get scrappy and remember the basics. Everyone had to grind it out with no help from the economy on the macro level. We took that time to get extremely clear on our value proposition, bring sky-high value to our partners and build bulletproof systems and technology to be prepared for when things start trending the other way. Our clean slate for 2024 rests on our crystal-clear vision, to give more access to homeownership, and includes two new product launches that enable us to scale that to very exciting heights.”

LUMINARIES

Keith Robinson

Chief Strategy Officer

NextHome

“The future of real estate is continually positioned to showcase how ever-evolving technology will conduct the buying and selling of real estate, but this narrow-minded vision will further promote the downfall of the industry if the human at the center of the transaction isn’t at the forefront of innovation. So while technology is important, the end question remains the same: How can we reduce the stress and make the experience better when someone buys or sells their next home?”

TRAILBLAZERS

Rebecca Thomson

Regional Vice President

Coldwell Banker

“We continue to double-down on our technology and expand our robust marketing support. It has also never been more important for our agents to reinforce the value they provide to their clients. Our end-to-end platform makes this easier for our agents so they can focus their time and energy on their clients. We are laser-focused on continuing to make the process more painless, arming our agents with the best tech and marketing in the business.”

TRAILBLAZERS

Shelley Zavitz

Founder & CEO

New Agent 365/OnTrack Agent

“Our goal has always been to answer the questions of the average agent by sourcing the best trainers/minds who successfully practice the topic they teach. During this large reset, every company has the opportunity to refocus their objectives onto which they serve. For us, it’s improving the knowledge of the average agent in an affordable way by making it easier to find someone holding the true answers they seek. We see it as prudent to develop solutions and training for agents who are sitting in front of buyers and sellers, as they are the ones representing the reputation of our entire industry.” RE

