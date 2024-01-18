Every home seller wants to present their home in the best light possible. Unfortunately, few homeowners understand exactly how to appeal to buyers. Since many home buyers start out their search online these days, listing photos are essential to the selling process.

Bad Lighting

Today’s home sellers don’t need a fancy DSLR camera to get the best possible photos of their home. However, basic photography knowledge is key to getting the best possible photo of your space. Dull or dim lighting can cause a lot of issues and wreak havoc on how buyers perceive your home; it may make your rooms seem smaller or unwelcoming. Put your home in the best light possible by opening all curtains and blinds, letting natural light flood the room, and taking a photo that highlights how welcoming and open the space can be.

Strange Lenses or Angles

Listing photos should highlight the home’s best features, not make the space look like it’s part of a fun house. Using wide lenses that distort images or strange angles that appear as if the photographer is secretly spying on the prospective home can leave a bad taste in buyers’ mouths. Listing photos should be inviting and comfortable, so avoid the funky or artistic depictions and highlight the space in a way that prepares buyers for the real deal when they come to view the home in person.

Cluttered or Personal Decor

Your listing photos are a permanent home staging option. Be sure that you allow buyers to truly envision themselves in the home. Eliminate clutter that may make the home feel small and remove any personal hints like photos, bold wall colors or highly stylized decor. Make the space as neutral as possible to help buyers visualize their personal style in the home.

Incomplete Room Views

Buyers always want as much bang for their buck as possible. Seeing the square footage listed on a web page isn’t the same as seeing a luxuriously large master bedroom. Failing to capture complete views of each room can leave buyers wondering about the flow of the home, if there are any hidden features that the seller was trying to keep secret, or if rooms are simply small and cramped. Leaving your potential buyers with all of these questions can ensure that some will never take a moment to see your beautiful home in person.