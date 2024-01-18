United Real Estate has been named a top 20 “smartest-growing” U.S. company, the sole real estate company in this year’s ranking by Franchise Times. This is the third year in a row that the company has been named to the list.

Between 2020 and 2022, United stated that they increased sales 102% and became the sixth-largest national real estate company. Driving United’s growth are purpose-built operational efficiencies and capital investments in strategic programs for independent contractors.

“It is an honor and validating to be recognized among our peers for our performance. Embracing change, quickly pivoting and making strategic investments is one of our core competitive strengths. Now is the perfect time for us to capture market share with our systems and tools while other companies are downsizing. Our ability to efficiently and precisely deploy our resources and talent drives our growth despite industry headwinds. We feel well positioned to continue to thrive in a downturn even if it is protracted,” commented Chief Executive Officer Dan Duffy. “What we have set in motion will build multi-generational wealth for our cohort of affiliated agents by filling a void in essential support services, training and productivity-enhancing tools.”

Some of the recent initiatives the company introduced that have fueled growth include:

Announced in September 2023, United Real Estate Group Healthcare offers agents access to affordable, high-quality PPO health share and health care plans, dental, vision and supplemental insurance.

Launched in early January, LeadBoost is a new lead generation and personal branding tool for agents, provided at no cost. The program empowers agents to tap into digital and social media marketing to self-generate leads and eliminate lead purchase and marketing expenses while maximizing client conversions.

Rolling out to its nationwide network in the first quarter is United’s Financial Wellness Program. The curated bundle of services was introduced in late 2023 to over 3,000 agents in a beta program. It bridges longstanding gaps for independent contractors: access to comprehensive wealth-building services, retirement and wealth planning.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.