Local Logic, a location insights provider for the real estate industry, has announced the launch of NeighborhoodIntel.

True to its name, the platform offers insights (climate, demographics, etc.) for any address the user searches for, collected via shareable reports featuring over 250 unique location insights per address

The solution will be available to more than 85,000 agents in the coming weeks through BeachesMLS, MLSListings, and REcolorado.

“Today’s homebuyers are incredibly informed and have high expectations from their agents. NeighborhoodIntel is our response to this challenge, offering agents a way to provide unique, valuable insights that homebuyers can’t easily find elsewhere,” said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO and co-founder of Local Logic.

NeighborhoodIntel will be available to agents through a monthly subscription. The company says the platform will “reinforce role as indispensable advisors in the homebuying process” by arming them with comprehensive data to answer client questions.

The platform is integrated with the MLS partners, offering a single sign-on workflow and full customization of marketing assets. Agents can sign up, access reports, manage subscriptions, and track client engagement, all within their MLS dashboard.

