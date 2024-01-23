Milestones, a portal for homeowners to manage their experience (from buying to selling), has seen a 513% increase in sign-ups.

Milestones’ centralized hubs offer access to essential documents, home service providers, home improvement suggestions, timely and seasonal home maintenance tasks and reminders, wealth-building insights, and more. With a white-label approach, Milestones assists real estate brokerages, mortgage lenders, title companies, home warranty providers, and insurance companies.

“This past year has been incredibly dynamic in the tech sector, laying the groundwork for future innovations,” said Dustin Gray, CEO of Milestones, “Leading the charge in homeownership, Milestones is looking forward to forging ahead on this journey in collaboration with our customers, unveiling new products in the near future.”

In 2023, Milestones launched Home Improvements and Virtual Designer, powered by AI, to help homeowners achieve their highest return on investment. The company also implemented enhanced integrations to help streamline operations for partners while ensuring a unified consumer experience.

“These recent offerings represent the beginning of increased demand for those launching Milestones to be first to market to get homeowners on our branded solution. This early reaction to consumers on the platform is bringing praise for what’s to come, setting new standards for consumer engagement and industry innovation,” said Ashley Terrell-Kayiran, chief revenue officer of Milestones.

For more information, visit https://milestones.ai/contact/?show=schedule-a-demo.