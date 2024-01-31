Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® announced the addition of 36 new members to its professional community in 2023.

The new member firms to have joined LeadingRE’s network last year include property businesses from the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America, Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The company stated that this expansion brings the firm’s worldwide membership to 550, representing a network of more than 138,000 real estate associates in more than 70 countries worldwide.

As an invitation-only business-to-business real estate community, LeadingRE stated that they interconnect top local and regional real estate firms across the world and support their success with best-of-industry assets, like referrals, exclusive events, elite training and education, marketing and technology resources, and support.

“Last year we experienced some global economic uncertainty and challenges including interest rates rises and unforeseen fiscal fluctuations. Real estate is a people business and by connecting professionals around the world, we can enhance our understanding of property markets—both locally and internationally,” commented Chris Dietz, president of Global Operations at LeadingRE. “We are delighted to see such diverse new members from APAC, EMEA, LATAM and North America join our ever-expanding community of leading professionals. We look forward to continued growth in 2024 as we embrace another exciting global real estate market of opportunity.”

A full list of new LeadingRE member firms can be found below:

Asia-Pacific:

Cambridge Real Estate (Cambridge, New Zealand)

Lodge Real Estate (Hamilton, New Zealand)

Richmont’s (Sathon, Thailand)

Canada:

MacKay Real Estate (Wolfville, Nova Scotia)

Real Estate Centre (Taber, Alberta)

Team PowerHouse (Prince George, British Columbia)

Boldt Realty Inc., Brokerage (St. Catharines, Ontario)

Europe, Africa and Middle East:

Boulevard Group (Nice, France)

Castelhana Real Estate (Lisbon, Portugal)

Ismail and Partners (Lagos, Nigeria)

Maior Capital (Olbia, Italy)

Oria Advisors (Lisbon, Portugal)

Philip & Frank (Prague, Czech Republic)

San Patrik Real Estate (Zagreb, Croatia)

Savoir Prive Properties (Dubai UAE)

Strand Properties (Marbella, Spain)

The London Broker (London, United Kingdom)

Latin America and the Caribbean:

CENTRAL MAXRE SRL REAL ESTATE (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Dominican Properties (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic)

Panama Sovereign Realty (Pedasi, Panama)

Peters & Romero Real Estate (Mexico City, Mexico)

Propiedades Cancun (Cancun, Mexico)

Vida & Co. Ltd. (San Ignacio, Belize)

United States:

Chisum Realty Group (Angel Fire, New Mexico)

Christie’s International Real Estate Bluegrass (Lexington, Kentucky)

ClearView Realty, LLC (El Paso, Texas)

Denovo Realty (Melbourne, Florida)

DiPietro Group Real Estate (Windham, New Hampshire)

DJ & Lindsey Real Estate (Saint Augustine, Florida)

Galles Properties (Pagosa Springs, Colorado)

Hogan Associates Christie’s International Real Estate (Middletown, Rhode Island)

Homepage Realty (Louisville, Kentucky)

Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Liz Moore & Associates (Williamsburg, Virginia)

Meservier & Associates (Auburn, Maine)

St. James Properties (St. James, North Carolina)

Wallace Real Estate (Knoxville, Tennessee)

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.