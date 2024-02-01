Curbio has announced that it is expanding its pay-at-closing home staging service to all markets following a successful pilot period and increased demand nationwide.

Curbio’s physical home staging services include a team of design experts who strategically place furniture and décor to appeal to potential buyers and accentuate the home’s most appealing assets, according to a release. The process for getting started with staging begins with a complimentary, no-obligation estimate, with customizable packages available depending on the number of rooms that need staging.

According to a report by the National Association of REALTORS®, 81% of buyers’ agents said that staging a home made it easier for a buyer to visualize the property as a future home.

“When buyers walk into a home, they want to be able to imagine themselves living there. Staging makes this possible, while also highlighting the best features of the property. Although its hugely beneficial, many homeowners don’t want to invest in home staging, leaving agents to pay out of pocket or forego staging altogether. This is why we’re so excited to now be offering it in all of our markets. Like with all services offered by Curbio, our staging has no project minimums or maximums, and sellers don’t pay anything until closing,” said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio.

Curbio’s home staging service is available to real estate agents and their listing clients as a standalone service, or can be added as an additional service to any Curbio project.

For more information, visit https://curbio.com/types/staging-services/.