The National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) Bias Override video series, produced in collaboration with the Perception Institute, has won an Anthem Award. These awards “honor the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide.”

“By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for social impact work that inspires others to take action in their own community,” the award description continues.

“NAR is thrilled that our work on these videos is being acknowledged,” said NAR President Kevin Sears. “Discrimination has historically hindered qualified buyers from realizing the American Dream of homeownership. Realtors® are committed to abiding by fair housing laws and NAR’s Code of Ethics. But as this video series points out, sometimes, hidden biases result in unequal treatment without our conscious awareness. Our association is steadfast in our commitment to providing tools and resources to help members tackle hidden biases and treat all consumers fairly.”

Bias Override: Overcoming Barriers to Fair Housing is a set of three five-minute videos that help members learn how to interrupt stereotypical thinking so they can avoid fair housing pitfalls and provide equal professional service to every customer or client, according to a release. The videos can be used in brokerage office meetings or association board meetings. The concepts in the videos are expanded on in the NAR certificate course of the same name. Participants in the videos and the course learn about the mind science of identity, study how implicit bias can result in fair housing violations, and engage in interactive exercises to enhance communication skills and business relationships with clients of all backgrounds.

“I am so honored that Perception Institute’s work with the National Association of Realtors® is being recognized with this significant honor from the Anthem Awards,” said Sadiqa Reynolds, CEO of Perception Institute. “Equal access to housing is at the heart of our mission to create a more just society rooted in dignity, belonging, and fairness. We are thrilled to be the recipient of an Anthem Award for the second year running – it is so important that mission-driven work is given this kind of recognition, and we are excited to be in the company of so many other outstanding organizations doing wonderful work around the world. Thanks so much to everyone on the team who brought this video series to life.”

View the Bias Override series here.