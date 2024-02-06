The Keyes Company has recruited industry veteran Madeline Mordarski as its new chief marketing officer. Based in Miami, Mordarski will oversee the firm’s marketing efforts and work closely with Keyes executive leadership on strategies to support the firm’s “ambitious” growth plans.

Mordarski has an extensive background in developing creative and scalable marketing strategies and leading cross-functional teams in the real estate industry, according to a release. Prior to joining Keyes, she spent seven years in multiple key roles in marketing and operations at Compass, most recently as senior manager, business operations. Mordarski is versed in executing critical initiatives that fuel revenue growth, new product launches and process enhancements that build efficiency and scale while elevating the customer experience.

“Madeline’s vast experience executing large-scale marketing initiatives and strategy to drive growth was incredibly attractive to our executive leadership team,” Keyes President Christina Pappas said. “We have aggressive goals for the next decade when it comes to expanding our agent roster and market share throughout Florida. Our new exclusive partnership with Forbes Global Properties, coupled with Madeline’s expertise and leadership, will be critical in achieving those milestones.”

“Keyes has been an industry leader for nearly a century, placing the needs of its agents first and helping them thrive through support and innovative programming,” Mordarski said. “The firm has navigated multiple real estate cycles and continued to grow even as the broader real estate market and economy contracted, a true testament to their excellence. I am honored to have the opportunity to help tell the story of who we are, the unmatched service we provide agents and our path to the next 100 years of Keyes.”

