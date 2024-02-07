ERA® Real Estate has announced the appointment of Frank Malpica to senior vice president of franchise development, mergers & acquisitions. In this role, he will be the architect of strategic growth and expansion of the brand’s footprint by identifying key partners in new and existing markets.

As a member of the ERA® brand senior leadership team, the company stated that Malpica will lead their national sales team in support of the organization’s aggressive growth goals.

Previously, Malpica was senior vice president of global growth & operations for Anywhere Franchise Brands, the parent company of ERA Real Estate, according to a release. Under his leadership, his team was responsible for the identification, development, and deployment of products, recruiting programs, lead generation, and ancillary business partnerships. He was recognized by RISMedia in 2023 as a Newsmaker and Futurist, and he has spoken at conferences for the company about his knowledge and insight into the real estate field.

“Frank’s extensive industry experience and knowledge of ERA Real Estate, coupled with his proven track record as an innovator, makes him a valuable asset in driving our strategic growth, sales and marketing initiatives,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “Frank has deep roots with the ERA network’s broker/owners, who have relied on his strategic counsel on how to leverage the ERA brand to help fuel growth for their local companies. I know I am not alone is saying how excited we are to have Frank back on Team ERA!”

“I am excited to leverage the tremendous momentum of the brand to increase ERA’s presence in new and existing markets,” said Malpica. “ERA’s powerful value proposition is fueled by a broker-first and uniquely collaborative approach, that empowers brokers to build their business their way. I’m thrilled at the opportunity to drive ERA’s growth goals in this new role, working closely with our elite team and our best and brightest affiliates!”

