REcolorado announced new data-sharing partnerships that will expand access to property listings outside of Colorado for REcolorado broker and agent subscribers, giving them more home listings and insights to share with their clients. The partnerships will also make Colorado home listings available to agents of partnering MLSs, bringing greater visibility to Colorado homes listed on REcolorado MLS by buyers from other states.

Whether seeking more space, wanting a change of scenery, making a career change, or adding a second home, census data shows that Americans are making state-to-state moves, with long distance moves picking up in recent years. REcolorado stated that partnerships between MLS organizations are an innovative response to consumer relocation trends that ensure home buyers and sellers are connected with information and agents who are local experts in other markets.

“Home buyers and sellers rely on the expertise and guidance of real estate agents, especially when making a long-distance move,” said REcolorado President and CEO Gene Millman. “We are forming data-sharing partnerships to give brokers and agents the information they need to help their clients find available homes, learn about communities, and connect with local experts in communities outside Colorado. In today’s climate of geographically mobile consumers, the real estate agent must be able to assist right here in Colorado before a client needs to move.”

REcolorado stated they have inked data-share agreements with First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), MLSListings, Miami Association of REALTORS® and Heartland MLS, which will connect buyers and sellers from Colorado to the Greater Atlanta Metro area, Northern California, South Florida, and the Kansas City area. These are the first of many planned partnerships.

Data from Atlanta through FMLS is the first to be available to all REcolorado subscribers and their clients, with the MLS stating that other geographical areas will become available in the near future.

“Our partnership with REcolorado is a real win for real estate agents and brokers in Colorado, Georgia, and beyond,” said Jeremy Crawford, president and CEO of FMLS. “Both areas continue on a fast growth trajectory; Georgia and Colorado were among the first states to recover all of the job losses from the pandemic and are still among the fastest-growing states in the country. It makes good sense to share access to listing data across a wider area, and FMLS looks forward to doing more with other like-minded MLSs nationwide. It is quite simple—sharing data helps the market function more efficiently.”

The home listings from partnering MLS organizations are available to REcolorado real estate professionals as part of their subscription, according to a release. Buyers who use a broker or agent affiliated with REcolorado can not only get access to listings in additional markets, but can also set up saved searches, get comparative market analyses, and review housing market statistics. Additionally, with these new partnerships, when REcolorado subscribers list their clients’ homes, the ability to reach potential buyers who are interested in Colorado goes up dramatically.

For more information, visit https://recolorado.com/.