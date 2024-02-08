Property highlights:

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Listing price: $3.25 million

Features: Waterfront corner model with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

Added appeal: Treehouse playground, a 50-foot indoor saltwater pool, a fitness center and private outdoor spaces.

Nestled along Brooklyn’s scenic waterfront, Greenpoint has emerged as a captivating haven, drawing the gaze of those seeking a blend of metropolitan allure and serene waterside living. This dynamic neighborhood has recently found itself in the spotlight, thanks to the emergence of The Huron—a chic condominium for those looking for an unparalleled blend of top-notch luxury with cosmopolitan convenience in the heart of New York City’s next great frontier.

The Huron is a collaborative masterpiece between Quadrum Global—a London-based global real estate investment and development firm—SERHANT. New Development and the visionary brilliance of Morris Adjmi Architects, a leader in the revitalization of post-industrial neighborhoods and historic districts throughout New York City. This unveiling signifies monumental milestones in the area’s ever-evolving story of transformation and desirability, surpassing an impressive $100 million in sales since its inception.

The $3.25 million three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom model residence showcases bespoke interiors with special touches from local artisans infused throughout the space. Step inside and you’ll find European oak floors, a top-notch VRF climate system and a carefully chosen moss green color scheme. The kitchens stand out for their elegance and style, with Dolit marble and top-notch Miele appliances, while the bathrooms feature natural stone tiles and personalized Caesarstone vanities, showcasing its sophistication and charm.

The Huron also offers a treehouse playground, a 50-foot indoor saltwater pool, a fitness center and private outdoor spaces. With 24/7 concierge, parking and easy access to Manhattan, life at The Huron is a seamless, delightful experience for residents.

RISMedia spoke to Kayla Lee of SERHANT., who leads the team for sales and marketing at The Huron, about how the condominium development is exceeding the standard for luxury living in Greenpoint.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Kayla Lee: The residences at The Huron are truly great spaces. From the clean modern interiors juxtaposed with industrial-chic casement windows to the river views from the living areas, this for-sale new development is a rare beauty with bright, airy homes. The kitchens are exquisite, with the best finishes, and the functional island features a European Dolit marble finish.

JM: In what ways does Morris Adjmi’s architectural style stand out as a distinctive and eclectic hallmark of this property?

KL: Morris Adjmi has an unbelievable talent for melding modernist design with industrial elements. He is known for getting inspiration from the local area and culture while truly respecting each neighborhood when creating his masterpieces. Exuding the history of Greenpoint, The Huron isn’t just another tall glass building on the waterfront. From its gridded facade—a modern reference to Greenpoint’s golden age of industrialism—to its glass and steel towers, which pay homage to the leather dye and tanner shops, oil lamp factories and workers’ housing that occupied the neighborhood in the 19th century, The Huron feels distinctly Greenpoint in a way that no other towers do.

JM: How does the surrounding Greenpoint neighborhood add to The Huron’s mass appeal?

KL: Additional developments are on the way, bringing homes, parks, shops, schools and more to Greenpoint. This growth marks the beginning of a lively waterfront community that’s coming into its own. Along the waterfront, there are many rentals announced, and it’s easy to see why buyers are doubling down on purchasing at the one waterfront condo—they can envision what this area will become with the development of Greenpoint Landing.

JM: What advantages do condominiums offer over owning a single-family home, and how might these perks appeal to potential buyers?

KL: Condos offer easy living with very little legwork for the maintenance necessary for a single-family home. Someone signs for your packages, keeps track of guests and maintains the outdoor amenities including the two roof decks as well as the 8,000-square-foot park on the second floor for residents only. You can go downstairs to swim in the heated saltwater pool or cook dinner for guests in a private dining room with a fireplace. The roof offers panoramic views of the river and Manhattan skyline, a perfect spot to relax and entertain. It’s resort living while maintaining a cool Brooklyn vibe.

JM: What innovative technologies or strategies are you using to market/sell these homes?

KL: During the early construction phase, when it was impossible to enter the site, our team sold purely by Zoom meetings—sharing renderings of each space and reviewing f loor plans online with prospects. Now, we have limited hardhat tours where we walk prospects through a finished model and several units that fit the needs of the buyer. We have a virtual system that shows off views and 3D sections of the towers to allow buyers to understand the structure without physically walking the entire building.

