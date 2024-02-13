PropStream, a leading lead generation platform, has announced the company will be attending CoreLogic’s Clareity24 Workshop for MLS executives upcoming in Scottsdale, Arizona, from February 26-28, 2024.

PropStream’s CEO, Brian Tepfer and Monica Pena, Head of Industry Relations, will be in attendance to discuss PropStream’s role in streamlining lead generation efforts.

Of its event, CoreLogic stated, “In an ever-evolving real estate landscape, staying on top of changes, trends, and new industry tools is paramount to confidently leading. This workshop for MLS executives is meant to equip leaders with new strategies and insights to help them take 2024 by storm.”

