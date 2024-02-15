When you’re looking for a home in a snowy climate, you may be looking for the allure of waking up to views of snowy mountains, being able to ski out your backdoor, and being surrounded by picturesque scenery. Heavy snowfalls can also damage a home and come with additional maintenance expenses. However, there’s no reason to give up your dreams of living in a beautiful snow globe. Knowing what to look for when you’re home hunting in a snowy climate can help ensure you purchase wisely and keep your home protected. Here are some factors to consider when buying a home in an area with high snowfall.

Evaluate the location

If you know the area you’re searching receives high snowfall, assess the surrounding area to ensure you have the resources you’ll need during heavy snow. Being in an area that a professional snow removal service can service is essential to help you maintain the property. Also, walking to a grocery store or restaurant is an added benefit.

Assess the home’s structure

Ideally, the homes you’re looking at should be built to withstand high snow loads. This will help protect the house from structural damage from heavy snowfalls. There are several ways a home can withstand high snow loads. Some of these ways include:

Weight-bearing support or reinforced beams in the roof

A stronger roof, such as a steel or slate roof

A sloped roof, such as an A-frame, so snow slides off. This pitch is why many mountain homes have beautiful interior vaulted ceilings

A house with eaves, as the snow doesn’t accumulate on the roof

Look for homes with plenty of windows

Home hunting in areas that receive heavy snowfall means it’s an area that can experience many gray, cold days. Natural light can significantly affect how you feel in your home. Homes with plenty of windows in various shapes and styles, such as floor-to-ceiling, skylights, and south-facing living spaces, will result in a home flooded with natural light.

Take the inspection seriously—ideally, in the winter

Once you find your dream home in a snowy climate, it’s critical to take the inspection seriously and conduct a structural inspection. During the inspection, special attention should be given to:

The structure and shingles on the roof

Checking the gutters for ice dams

Weather stripping on doors and windows

Wall and attic insulation

Functionality of the chimney and fireplace

The condition of the pipes

HVAC system

Have space to store backup provisions

In the event of severe weather, identify an area of the house where you can store extra provisions. Having a spot for a supply of water, non-perishable food items, and any other household essentials will help you be prepared if a bad winter storm comes through and prevents you from being out on the roads.