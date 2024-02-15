Lone Wolf Technologies has introduced a new tool–Market Dynamics–within their BrokerMetrics software kit.

“Throughout the industry, we are starting to see a rising sense of optimism and positive market indicators,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. “It has always been our mission to support real estate professionals in the face of every shift in the market. Together, we’ve weathered more than enough ups and downs in recent years, and I speak for the entire team here when I say we are ready to make sure everyone in real estate has what they need to be ready to make the most of a potential recovery.”

To help real estate brokers prepare for a potential shifting market in 2024, LoneWolf stated that Market Dynamics provides brokers with metrics on pricing trends, supply and demand and sales rates.

The system that allows users to filter by a range of criteria like property type, time period, location, and much more, according to a release. Additionally, as part of the new BrokerMetrics, Market Dynamics adds on to recently released tools to strengthen a brokerage’s recruiting strategies and competitive differentiators. With all of this information in their hands, brokers will be equipped to prepare, strategize, and stay ahead of the inevitable phases of a shifting market, the company said.

For more information, visit https://www.lwolf.com/.