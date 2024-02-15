Spending time with friends and loved ones is the best part of the holiday season. While holiday gatherings are filled with fun and festivities, hosting a gathering can be stressful without proper planning. Having a small home can compound on the issues, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to host a gathering at your home.

Make it a Progressive Dinner

A small home may not be ready to host a lavish dinner party with your favorite holiday guests, but it could easily host appetizers or after-dinner drinks. This year, make your festivities a progressive dinner (a meal where you opt to have appetizers, the entree, and your dessert at different locations). Have your guests meet at your home and then collectively go to your favorite nearby locations for a delicious combination of food and drinks. Have guests return to your home for any games, dessert, or other festivities.

Don’t Neglect the Details

Every event has logistics that need to be planned out in advance; a small home comes with its share of additional obstacles, so be sure that you’re not missing this vital step. Assess important details like trash, seating, and food prep. You may need to schedule an additional garbage pickup, borrow or rent additional chairs, and you will want to pre-plan food prep in accordance with your available kitchen space. Tackling all of these essential details in advance will ensure that on the day of the event, you’re able to enjoy your guests’ company instead of addressing mini-emergencies.

Decorate Wisely

Decorating can be a great way to keep your holiday gathering feeling festive and fun. When choosing your holiday decorations, be sure to consider your gathering’s guests. Large groups in a smaller home may mean you should opt to replace any open flame items with an electric counterpart. Children at your gathering may mean you opt for plastic decor instead of vintage glass pieces.

Do a Little Rearranging

Rearranging your furniture can be a great way to gain new space in a smaller home. Optimizing your space can be easily accomplished by moving around items that you normally would keep in a particular spot for day-to-day living. Remember that a party doesn’t need the same day-to-day practicality for furniture setup.