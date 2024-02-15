No one wants mold or mildew to grow in their homes, but many homeowners have to contend with the issue. Unfortunately, most homeowners don’t address common mold prevention techniques, making their homes a welcome place for mold to grow.

Reduce Moisture:

Use the Bathroom Fan

When showering or running a bath, steaming water can cause your bathroom to trap moisture. This results in mildew and mold growth over time. Not only can this damage your health (especially for those with allergies), but it can degrade your bathroom fixtures if it is left untreated.

Keep Your Floors Dry

Any water that is trapped by a poor shower door or curtain pools onto the floor. An improperly fitting shower door can spell disaster for your floor. This is especially true if you have small children or teens who are not readily cleaning up any spills or leaks. If every time a household member takes a shower, your floor is bombarded with water, you may see damage long-term. If your subfloor ends up soaked, this could be a very expensive problem. Instead, take the time to ensure that your shower curtains or shower doors are adequately protecting your floors from rogue shower water.

Perform Regular Maintenance:

Fix Leaks Quickly

A small drip from under the kitchen sink may not seem like an imminent problem, but the risk of mold and damage is very high when leaks are left unattended. If you notice a leak (even a small drip) be sure to address the problem promptly.

Use a Dehumidifier

If you do notice an area that was wet due to an undetected leak, be sure to help it dry quickly. A fan can help with small leaks, but a dehumidifier can be crucial to ensuring that mold does not build up when a bigger leak occurs.

Check for Leaks Regularly

Inspecting your home regularly is key to mitigating any possible damage. Periodically, check under sink cabinets and other areas with water hookups. The sooner a leak is detected and addressed, the cheaper the repair will be, and the less likely it will be for mold to grow in the space.