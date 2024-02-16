Zoning laws vary by location. Before you have a new deck or patio built, find out if you need a permit.

Local governments require permits for many home improvements to make sure that people follow zoning rules, ensure that structures are safe and give tax assessors accurate information.

If you don’t get a permit and the local government finds out about your new deck or patio, it can require contractors to stop working or tear down the structure. It can also require you to pay a fine.

An unpermitted deck or patio can be unsafe. If a guest gets injured, your homeowners insurance company won’t pay a claim. You can get sued.

If you want to sell your house, you will have to disclose unpermitted work. You might be able to get a permit retroactively. Not disclosing work done without a permit can have legal ramifications.