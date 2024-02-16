Looking to boost your curb appeal and give your home’s exterior a refresh? Here are some tips to help you choose the right color for your home’s trim.

If you want to keep things subtle, paint the trim a color that’s a little lighter or darker than the siding or use an earth tone, such as brown or green.

For a bold contrast, you can paint the siding and trim with colors that are opposite each other on the color wheel.

Red trim can give your house a pop of color that won’t be overwhelming.

Black, dark gray, brown and white can all be good choices if you want the trim to stand out.

Before you commit to a color, get a sample, paint a poster board, and tape it to the front of your house. Look at it at various times of day to see how it looks in different amounts of light.