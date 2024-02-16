A growing number of families in the United States consist of multiple generations living under the same roof. Explore the many reasons why!

Multigenerational living can give relatives an opportunity to reconnect and a chance for grandparents and grandchildren to bond.

Splitting expenses among a larger number of people can make the cost of living more affordable.

Having more people share the burden of housework can make life less stressful for everyone.

Younger generations can help seniors manage their health and complete daily tasks.

Regular social interactions can prevent feelings of loneliness and isolation.