A growing number of families in the United States consist of multiple generations living under the same roof. Explore the many reasons why!
- Multigenerational living can give relatives an opportunity to reconnect and a chance for grandparents and grandchildren to bond.
- Splitting expenses among a larger number of people can make the cost of living more affordable.
- Having more people share the burden of housework can make life less stressful for everyone.
- Younger generations can help seniors manage their health and complete daily tasks.
- Regular social interactions can prevent feelings of loneliness and isolation.
- Having help with bills, chores, and childcare can give adults an opportunity to further their education.