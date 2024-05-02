As the saying goes, everything old is new again, and this is particularly true when it comes to 2024 home design trends. According to the editors at Real Simple, look for the following styles to make an interior design comeback this year.



Wallpaper. Designers have been tracking wallpaper’s gradual comeback for several years now, but 2024 is expected to vault it to “essential” style level. Available in a range of prints and textures, wallpaper can serve as a “hero” piece in any room, giving you a chance to make a bold, personal statement. The advent of peel-and-stick wallpaper has made this decorating choice much easier and much less risky—when it’s time for a change, just peel it away.



Eat-In kitchens. While interior design had moved away from the eat-in kitchen to a more open floor plan concept, expect this communal, family-friendly feature to return in 2024. According to a trend report from the National Kitchen & Bath Association, an increasing number of families are choosing to forgo a formal dining room, giving way to larger kitchens with breakfast nooks or banquettes. Lean into the trend by painting your eat-in area a bold color, adding campy accent pieces and investing in attractive oven-to-table cookware that looks good when stored out in the open.



Embellishments. This look is all in the details, such as scalloped edges and tassel trims. Look for this style to show up in draperies, upholstery and pillows by way of contrasting edge detail and mixed patterns. The best news about this trend is that you can simply update existing pieces by adding fun embellishments, from fringe to sequins.



Muted colors. The bright color palettes of recent years are giving way to the more muted tones of the past, giving the home a comforting and calm environment. You can mix muted tones in a variety of waves to create looks ranging from cozy to chic. Darker hues will also play a part to contrast the muted tones with shades of eggplant or dark olive.