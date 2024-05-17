Above, Morgan Carey

Celebrating 20 years of excellence, Real Estate Webmasters has spent the past two decades serving the real estate industry, adapting to changes and staying true to their commitment to delivering exceptional service.

Having become a force in the real estate industry over the last 20 years, Real Estate Webmasters has consistently raised the bar for digital solutions in the industry—and next month, the leading real estate technology innovator will push the envelope even further as they collectively shape the future of real estate technology at REW Summit 2024.

Kicking off on June 20 in Nashville, Tennessee, the immersive two-day event will provide an incredible opportunity to network, learn and help shape the trajectory of the industry as the future unfolds. Focusing on actionable insights for agents and brokerages alike, this year’s REW Summit features a lineup of speakers who are renowned for their expertise in real estate.

Covering an array of topics that are essential for agents, team leaders and brokerages, speakers include Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters; Gary Ashton, founder and owner of The Ashton Real Estate Group; Debra Beagle, managing broker and co-owner of The Ashton Real Estate Group; Stacie Staub, co-founder and CEO of West + Main Homes; Ken Pozek, broker associate and team leader of The Pozek Group; Michael Lafido, founder and CEO of Luxe Group; and Chris Pollinger, managing partner of RE Luxe Leaders.

From mastering lead generation through pay-per-click (PPC), SEO and social media, to the intricacies of building a winning team, some of the industry’s best minds will come together to provide an exclusive look into the future of real estate technology and marketing.

The agenda also includes sessions that will dive deep into the ins and outs of expanding a brokerage, how to successfully craft effective CRM strategies as well as the latest in AI applications. Video marketing strategies will also be dissected, providing attendees actionable insights they can incorporate into their daily routine to effectively capture their audience.

With an eye toward the future, REW Summit will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Real Estate Webmasters’ upcoming projects. Already generating significant buzz, the R&D Roadmap session will provide attendees a glimpse into recent launches, what’s on the horizon as well as future plans.

The interactive segment invites feedback, making it a unique opportunity for attendees to influence the company’s direction. Post-presentation, roundtable workshops will facilitate brainstorming sessions between attendees and Real Estate Webmasters’ staff, with a focus on enhancing already exceptional products.

Set in the renowned heart of Nashville at the W Hotel, REW Summit promises an incredible experience. With catered networking lunches provided both days, attendees will have ample opportunity to connect with peers. The highly anticipated “Fun Night” promises unforgettable memories, embodying the summit’s ethos of learning, collaboration and entertainment. The party at Marathon Village includes moonshine tastings and a private band (don’t forget your dancing boots!).

Priced at $600 USD, tickets to the REW Summit offer incredible value. Just covering Real Estate Webmasters’ costs, the goal of the event isn’t to make money, but rather, to bring people together and to learn what it takes to crush the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

As we count down to REW Summit 2024, envision a future where the insights and connections you stand to make could propel your career to new heights. The real estate event of the year could very well be the launching pad for your most successful year in the business.

For more information, and to book tickets to REW Summit 2024, visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com/summit.