Home security can sometimes be expensive or overwhelming for homeowners. Thankfully, keeping your family and your possessions safe doesn’t require you to opt for all the upgrades on the market simultaneously. Embracing a few key security upgrades for your home can ensure you feel safe and have greater peace of mind.

Add Fencing and Gates

If you do not already have fencing, securing your property with a sturdy fence and electronic access gates can offer another layer of protection against unauthorized access to your property. As an added bonus, they can serve to add safety to your pets and children, who should stay within the boundaries of your yard.

Consider Window Security Film

Glass protection film can be a helpful option for homeowners in areas where vandalism is a concern. This film serves to reinforce the glass, making it more difficult to break. Many window security film options will offer multiple benefits, including protecting against damage from broken windows, graffiti, and filtering some or most UV light.

Smart Doorbell Camera

A smart doorbell camera can ensure you see everything happening at your front door. Teens and children staying home alone can vet potential guests without using a peephole or window. Homeowners can view when packages arrive, or if the house was visited unexpectedly while they are away.

Motion Activated Lighting

Well-lit exteriors deter potential intruders and improve visibility for security cameras or watchful neighbors. Installing motion-activated outdoor lighting around your property can put a spotlight on trespassers and deter would-be thieves.

Home Security System

If you live in an area where security measures are vital, or you have a lot of valuables, you may want a more comprehensive security solution. Consider investing in a comprehensive home security system. One that includes sensors for doors, windows, and, ideally, professional monitoring services can be a stress reducer whenever you are away. Many systems can integrate with smart home apps for remote monitoring and are ideal for homeowners who may be very invested in their security.