Modern furniture options can be stylish, but many options can be unaffordable, and others may not be built with longevity in mind. Choosing antique furniture can save you from finding an option that is so trendy that everyone will own the same one, and can ensure that the piece you have is built to last. Including vintage furniture in modern homes can add character, charm, and a sense of history to contemporary aesthetics.

Consider the Scale

As with any furniture, evaluating your space is key. Pay attention to the scale and proportion of your furniture in relation to the space and any other items you may have in the room. Antique furniture often comes in larger sizes with less streamlined designs. This can ensure an engaging furniture piece but require you to pay more attention to the size and aesthetic to ensure nothing is visually cluttered.

Opt for Neutrals

A neutral color pallet is key, especially for the larger objects in the room. This allows your vintage finds to stand out, without competing for too much attention. Neutral walls, flooring, and larger furnishings ensure that you have the ability to add colorful and interesting accents that tie the space together.

Be Willing to Mix Materials

Antique furniture and a modern, eclectic design can go hand-in-hand. Experiment with a mixture of materials. Aged wood or metals can be mixed with glass or sleek metal accents to create a more modern and streamlined look. Embracing an eclectic style can be hard at first, but soon you’ll find the right balance between the old and new. The result is a well-curated and timeless aesthetic.

Use Natural Elements

Greenery is an excellent way to breathe life into old items. Enhance the warmth of your antique furniture by incorporating natural elements and greenery. Pair vintage wooden pieces with indoor plants, such as large leafy varieties of succulents, to ground your space.

Add Texture

The interplay of textures can add interest to any space, but this is particularly true for spaces with vintage finds. Pair a smooth contemporary velvet sofa with the weathered leather of a well-kept antique chair. Adding a dynamic texture in the form of a wood coffee table and a clay vase full of pampas grass is another way to create an effortless blend of traditional and contemporary looks. Naturally, the sky’s the limit with adding texture, so don’t be afraid to play with what works for you.