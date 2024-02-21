Designing a bedroom should be an exercise in creativity and purpose. Here is your guide to creating a luxurious bedroom.

Eliminate Clutter

A bedroom retreat should be a serene and calm space, which you can accomplish by starting with a blank canvas.

Select a Color Palette

Choosing the room’s color scheme will create a color palette to create a cohesive look.

Add Something Soft Underfoot

Even if your entire home is hardwood, carpet is an excellent choice for a bedroom, as it helps you feel enveloped with coziness from head to toe.

Shop for Furniture

The bed is the best starting point, as this is the largest and most important piece of furniture in the room.

Layer the Window Treatments

Automated blackout shades should be at the top of your bedroom makeover list from a functional standpoint.

Layer in Lighting

In a bedroom, various types of lighting will add ambiance and create a soothing space.