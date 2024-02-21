If you’re looking for guidance on designing your own living room, follow these foolproof tips to design a functional and beautiful space.

Determine the Function

Establishing the function of the space is the foundation for how the whole room will come together.

Create the Layout

Space planning the room should be the first thing you do. This will help you create the most functional and helpful layout that maximizes the space.

Select a Color Palette

Choosing your color scheme for the room will help you hone in on furniture pieces in that palette to create a cohesive look.

Shop for Furniture

Selecting the rug and the sofa first are the best starting points. The rug can help set the aesthetic for the room, and the sofa is typically the most significant piece of furniture.

Layer in Lighting

Every room should have a variety of lighting, including ambient, task and accent lighting.

Accessorize the Room

The most interesting spaces are a blend of personal items, meaningful art, subtle family photographs and accessories collected over time.