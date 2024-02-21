California Regional MLS (CRMLS) has entered into an agreement with software firm Immobel to offer two new products to its 110,000-plus users: MLS Match, an agent referral network program, and Xomio, an IDX website that provides visibility online in 19 languages. MLS Match is a core product available for brokers and agents at no cost, while Xomio can be purchased at a discount via the CRMLS Marketplace.

CRMLS stated that MLS Match will allow users to connect with other members statewide, as well as with counterparts across the U.S. and in key foreign markets such as Mexico, for legally binding referrals and a CCPA-compliant method of sharing client information. Xomio attracts viewers through search engines worldwide, supporting international business and serving the diverse communities in the CRMLS market.

“CRMLS is always looking for ways to streamline business for our users, and Immobel offers some of the most efficient systems we’ve seen,” said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. “Keeping in compliance and satisfying the legal requirements of referrals can be a consuming process, but MLS Match really cuts down on the time and creates a win-win scenario. Xomio, similarly, simplifies the labor of building a website and increases reach online. We’re very excited to see these expansive efficiency tools in action with our users.”

“We are proud to see MLS Match launch with CRMLS,” said Janet Choynowsk, CEO of Immobel. “CRMLS is the leader in cooperation and collaboration across the industry and MLS Match offers members a way to maximize the opportunities fostered by data sharing and other cooperative initiatives. The Xomio IDX website is a great fit as it addresses the dual opportunities within the CRMLS market. Facilitating easy reach to international buyers and the entire multicultural market, Xomio delivers a tangible benefit to both members and sellers by promoting local listings on a global scale.”

CRMLS users can access MLS Match and Xomio today and begin creating their own referral networks or building their own websites. For more information, visit https://go.crmls.org/.