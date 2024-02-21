Cold temperatures, snow, ice and wind can damage your roof and force you to pay thousands of dollars for repairs. Here are some simple strategies that can help you prevent roof damage during the winter.

Clean the Gutters

If you didn’t clean your gutters in the fall, get it done as soon as possible. When snow falls on the roof and melts, that water will have to go somewhere. If the gutters are blocked and water can’t drain, it can damage your roof.

Trim Trees Near the House

Tree branches that hang over the roof or that are close to the house are an accident waiting to happen. A branch that’s damaged or decaying can fall on the house or get blown onto the roof during a storm. Even a healthy tree limb that gets weighed down by ice can break and fall onto the roof.

Trim trees that are close to your home so you won’t have to worry about any of this. Unless you have the right equipment and training, you should hire a professional to avoid injuring yourself or accidentally damaging your property.

Make Sure the Roof Is Ventilated and Insulated

Both ventilation and insulation are necessary to protect your roof from damage in the winter. If your home doesn’t have adequate ventilation and insulation, warm air inside the house can melt snow and ice on the roof. That can lead to moisture buildup in the attic, which can cause significant structural damage. If you aren’t sure if your home has the right amounts and types of ventilation and insulation, have a professional conduct an inspection.

Remove Piles of Snow From the Roof

A roof can handle the weight of a moderate amount of snow. If your area gets slammed with a major snowstorm, however, you’ll have to remove snow from the roof. If you don’t, snow can melt and refreeze at the eaves and cause ice dams that can damage the roof and siding. If the roof is covered with a thick layer of snow, the weight of the snow might even cause the roof to collapse. You can use a roof rake with a long handle to pull snow to the edge of the roof and let it fall while you stand safely on the ground.

Check the Roof After a Storm

Whenever snow falls or your area gets a storm with strong winds, it’s a good idea to check the condition of your roof. You might discover that one or more shingles have come loose. Have any damage repaired as soon as possible so that shingles don’t get ripped off completely in the next winter storm.

Don’t walk on the roof or climb a ladder unless you can do so safely. If you’re concerned about your roof and you can’t check it yourself, contact a local roofing company and schedule an inspection.