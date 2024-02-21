If you have a basement that you use as a living area, such as a bedroom or family room, it might get chilly in the winter. Here are some simple and affordable changes you can make that will help you stay warm in your finished basement this winter.

Seal Gaps and Cracks

Any spaces in the walls or around windows or doors can allow cold air to enter the basement and let warm air escape. A thermal camera can help you quickly locate cold spots in the basement. Once you have identified problem areas, seal off any gaps or cracks with caulk or weather stripping.

Install More Insulation

If your basement doesn’t have enough insulation, adding more can do a lot to block out the cold and keep warm air inside. If you’re planning to finish your basement and it doesn’t currently have walls, you can install rolls of insulation, then cover them with drywall. If your basement already has walls up, you can use spray foam insulation.

If the basement currently has an air duct, it might be made of thin, poorly insulated metal. You can wrap it in insulation or install a new duct that’s well insulated.

Cover the Windows and Floor

If your basement has windows, covering them during the winter can help you keep cold air out and warm air in. You can hang heavy curtains over the windows or install cellular shades, which have air pockets that provide extra insulation.

The floor in a basement can be particularly cold in the winter. Adding carpet can provide additional insulation and make the living area warmer. If wall-to-wall carpet isn’t in your budget, you can lay a few area rugs in places where people spend most of their time.

Heat the Basement

Blocking out the cold might not be enough to keep your basement comfortable. If the space doesn’t currently have a heat source, you might have to add one.

Depending on the design of your house and your HVAC system, it may or may not be possible to add a vent to supply heat to the basement. Consult a local HVAC contractor.

Another option is to add a heater that’s only intended to warm the basement, such as an electric baseboard heater, a space heater or a wood-burning stove. Before you choose any of those options, consider both the upfront and ongoing costs. An electric heater will increase your utility bills and a wood-burning stove will require fuel, plus regular cleaning and maintenance.

Keep Your Basement Warm and Stick to Your Budget

Your basement can provide valuable living space, but it has to be warm enough for your family to enjoy it. Maintaining a comfortable temperature during the winter doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Try these low-cost solutions so you can take advantage of your finished basement this winter.