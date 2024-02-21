During the winter, a significant percentage of people feel tired, sad and less interested in activities they usually enjoy. Some experience seasonal depression, which is also known as seasonal affective disorder. If you’re suffering from a case of the winter blues, here are some strategies that can help you cope.

Exercise

Working out can boost your mood, regardless of the season. You can go to the gym, ride a bike, take a walk on your lunch break, hit the ski slopes or find another activity that you enjoy. The key is to make vigorous physical activity part of your routine. If you enjoy working out with other people, the social component can also lift your spirits.

Stick to a Sleep Schedule

Adults generally need at least seven hours of sleep per night. If you don’t get enough rest, you can feel run down and have trouble concentrating. That can affect your mood and your overall outlook on life. Stick to a consistent sleep routine. Go to bed and wake up at the same times each day, whether it’s a weekday or weekend.

Laugh

Laughter can be one of the most effective ways to battle the winter blues. Watch a funny movie, go to a comedy show, plan a fun activity with family and friends or just get together with your loved ones to share a meal and some laughs.

Get Enough Light

Sunlight is important for your physical and mental health. Not getting enough sunlight can make it difficult to get enough quality sleep and can contribute to symptoms of depression or the winter blues. If possible, go for a walk during the day. If you can’t do that because of your work schedule, consider using light therapy to get the benefits of sunlight.

Be Productive, but Don’t Try to Do too Much

Feeling competent and accomplishing goals are important for your mental health, but trying to do too much can have the opposite effect. Be realistic about the amount of time you have available and your energy level. Set goals that are ambitious, but do-able. If your to-do list grows to the point where it’s unmanageable, remove things that aren’t really important and set clear priorities. If there’s something important on your list, don’t procrastinate because the task is unpleasant. Putting it off will only make you more stressed out. Get it done so you can stop thinking about it.

Take Time to Relax

Everybody needs time to unwind and recharge. Jetting away to a warm, sunny location may or may not be possible. Taking a weekend to relax, get a change of scenery and enjoy activities close to home can be enough to make you feel refreshed and reenergized.

Talk to Your Doctor

If these strategies don’t help you feel better, or if you think you might be suffering from depression or another medical condition, consult your doctor. He or she might order tests, prescribe medication or recommend therapy or another form of treatment.