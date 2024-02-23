FBS, the North Dakota-based real estate software company responsible for the Flexmls platform, has released the new Launch SSO Dashboard feature. This dashboard assists Flexmls users and MLS Administrators by showcasing MLS-provided apps and services in one convenient, secure and reliable single sign-on dashboard.

Launch improves the visibility of MLS-offered products and apps to MLS subscribers and provides insight into usage, making it easy for MLS Administrators to review and measure return on investment.

To ensure a successful release, FBS has already completed successful Launch implementations with a handful of Flexmls MLS customers.

One of the first MLS customers to license and implement Launch during the pre-release phase was GlobalMLS in Albany, New York. Suzanne Close, director of MLS Operations worked closely with FBS during the onboarding process.

“It was very convenient to have Launch pre-integrated into the current MLS system that we use,” said Close. “There is so much information available for our membership that they can’t pay attention to all of it. The Launch dashboard puts those tools right in front of them, first thing, reminding them what’s available.”

Chris Evenson, account manager at FBS, is responsible for new customer onboarding and is committed to each Launch implementation’s success. “Going live with a new product that directly affects how your members access your MLS system is one of the fears that we help our MLS partners overcome through delivering reliable and proven technology, hands-on support and a thorough marketing-communications kit to help them inform and educate members,” said Evenson.

For more information, visit https://wearefbs.com/.