Above, from left, Peter Hunt, Pat Hirsch and Pat Williams

ERA Real Estate has announced three inductions into the ERA® Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The induction ceremony took place recently at the ERA brand’s Fuel 2024 International Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Established in 2013, the ERA Hall of Fame honors affiliated individuals and companies who have consistently earned high levels of recognition and made exceptional contributions to the culture and history of the ERA brand over the decades.

The ERA Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes:

Peter Hunt, chairman and CEO, HUNT Real Estate ERA, Williamsville, New York and ERA Key Realty Services, Whitinsville, Massachusetts.

Pat Hirsch, broker/owner, ERA Hirsch Real Estate Team, Statesboro, Georgia.

Pat Williams, sales associate, ERA American Real Estate.

“For more than 50 years, ERA Real Estate has been at the forefront of innovation, leveraging emerging technology, its stand-out collaborative culture and an authentic desire to genuinely connect with people,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “Across the country and around the world, the people in our network come from a place of abundance as they help their clients and each other succeed. The members of the ERA Hall of Fame Class of 2023 have been instrumental in fortifying and elevating the brand as well as their companies and communities. I’m so excited to congratulate Peter, Pat and Patricia on their remarkable accomplishments and contributions to both the brand and the industry at large. We are lucky to have the likes of them among us.”

The new Hall of Famers had this to say about their inductions:

Peter Hunt: “Being born into a real estate family and having received a chance to build a business have been humbling, challenging and yet very rewarding gifts. Working directly with customers in sales, building a recruiting and training system, hiring and working with many talented and inspiring individuals, and even starting a group of ancillary businesses are opportunities few people ever experience. I’m extremely fortunate to have had these opportunities and grateful for the incredible experiences I have had. Among those experiences was my introduction to many fine people that make up the ERA brand. It is an honor to be part of an organization that prioritizes such deep connections for the greater good of the many individuals and families we touch and the industry more generally.”



Pat Hirsch: “As I think about the many years I have spent in real estate, I realize that I have been afforded many opportunities I may not have otherwise had, from working in support of community causes, serving my local real estate board and advancing our local economy. Collectively, these experiences have shaped me in important ways. Having the support of ERA throughout the entirety of my career in real estate has been invaluable, and I am truly honored to be recognized as a member of the ERA Hall of Fame.”

Pat Williams: “Forty years may seem like a long time to be doing the same job, but I still have the same enthusiasm I had in the early years. Every day is different, and the industry is constantly evolving, but the one constant across my career has been the support of my ERA Family. I can honestly say that I would not be where I am today without Team ERA. Thank you for recognizing me with this tremendous honor.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.