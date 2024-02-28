CubiCasa—the global leader of interior property data mapping through simple smartphone scanning—announced the addition of 10 more MLSs to its growing MLS Partnership Program, designed to make floor plans ubiquitous in U.S. real estate listings. This expansion of the program marks yet another landmark in its growth as it nears 50 total members since launching in late 2022.

CubiCasa stated that their MLS Partnership Program offers participating members a range of exclusive benefits, including access to free floor plans generated by the CubiCasa app, discounted rates on optional add-on features, and a directory of trusted real estate photographers currently utilizing CubiCasa. By providing reliable, digitized property information, this program strengthens the MLS’s role in facilitating efficient local real estate markets.

“MLS’s play a pivotal role in local real estate markets, and we are honored to be supporting these organizations across the U.S. with our digital floor plan creation tools,” said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. “Floor plans deliver value not only to agents, but to the homeowner and potential homebuyer as well. MLS’s partnering with CubiCasa are showing that they listen to their customer base by delivering a much requested asset in digital floor plans.”

The organizations joining include: Southern New Mexico Multiple Listing Service, Greater Greenville Association of REALTORS® (GGAR MLS), Mid-Kansas MLS (Prairie Land REALTORS®), IRES MLS, Coastal Carolina Association of REALTORS®, Pensacola MLS, Greater Southern MLS, Waco Association of REALTORS®, Cambria Somerset Association of REALTORS®, and Dayton REALTORS®.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with CubiCasa, and providing our members with cutting-edge floor plan creation tools,” said Jeff Bosch, CEO of IRES MLS. “We want to help our agents boost the quality of their listings, and we know consumers are asking for more floor plans.”

“Our only goal is to do everything we can to help our MLS customers succeed,” said Webb Jay, President of Greater Southern MLS. “Through research we conducted, we learned that consumers are obsessed with floor plans. With CubiCasa we can help engage home buyers and provide every listing with a better chance of selling quickly for a great price.”

CubiCasa’s user-friendly floor plan scanning app is readily available for download from the App Store and Google Play Store. To learn more about CubiCasa’s MLS Partnership Program and how it can benefit your organization, visit https://www.cubi.casa/.