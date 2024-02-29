Forbes Global Properties has announced luxury specialists and market leader Coastal Properties Group International have joined its network. Comprised of more than 380 best-in-class local experts across 14 offices, Coastal Properties Group International will exclusively represent the brand in Tampa Bay’s regional luxury markets.

Established in 2012, Coastal Properties Group International stated they consistently outperform brokerages within its local luxury residential market.

“Boasting year-over-year growth, Tampa Bay is an enduring destination for luxury homebuyers and an ideal location for our continued growth,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO, Forbes Global Properties. “It is an absolute pleasure to welcome Coastal Properties Group International to our global network. Market makers and trendsetters, the team exemplifies our commitment to delivering dedicated client service paired with deep local expertise.”

“Joining Forbes Global Properties allows us to amplify Tampa Bay’s coveted coastal homes and estates,” said Alex Jansen, CEO, Coastal Properties Group International. “Our multi-million dollar producing real estate advisors can now gain exposure to even broader connections and a far-reaching international network for the benefit of our sellers.”

The exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties stated they provide branding and marketing services to the world’s premier real estate firms and is now presented by real estate agents across 28 countries in more than 520 locations. Coastal Properties Group International joins this network of top brokerages with proven records of success in luxury property sales and exceptional client service.

As members of this exclusive network, Coastal Properties Group International will benefit from Forbes’ engaged audience of more than 140 million, according to a release. Homes will be presented across Forbes and Forbes Global Properties print, digital and social media channels with expert commentary, market data and editorials.

