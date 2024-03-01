Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the appointment of Karrie-Ann Sheppard as vice president of learning.

In her new role as VP of Learning, BHGRE stated that Sheppard will focus on creating and implementing strategic initiatives to foster the growth of agents and brokers within the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate® network. She previously served as a franchise performance consultant with the brand, where she was instrumental in helping franchisees reach their full potential.

Previously Sheppard was director of client services for Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Canada, according to a release, where she was responsible for guiding and directing the implementation of new franchisees into the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network and lead the client services team in the delivery of resources and operational support and talent attraction.

Prior to joining the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand, the company stated that Sheppard spent nine years employed at real estate coaching company Richard Robbins International. As the VP of Business Development, she collaborated with strategic brokers across North America, gaining valuable insights and honing her passion for elevating the industry to new heights.

“Karrie-Ann brings over 25 years of sales and leadership experience to this role and is widely recognized for her results-driven track record, enthusiasm, strong communication skills and innovative thinking. I am confident that she will leverage her extensive industry experience and deep understanding of the brand to develop comprehensive learning programs that will further drive the growth of businesses within our network,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

