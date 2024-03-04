Century 21 Real Estate LLC is strengthening its presence in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains with the affiliation of Asheville-based brokerage, Modern Mountain Real Estate LLC.

The white glove service firm has assisted several communities along North Carolina’s westernmost mountain ranges since 2019, including parts of Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Transylvania and Yancey counties, according to a release. Under the leadership of local Asheville resident Chris Smith, the company has deep knowledge of the region’s residential and commercial real estate markets.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Connected, Smith stated he has his sights set on pursuing significant growth opportunities. In the next five years, he plans on growing his geographic footprint tenfold, adding nine new offices to his franchise and specifically growing towards Charlotte and Greenville/Spartanburg. These new office locations will be the direct result of a massive recruiting effort, as Smith also has plans to add 500 new agents to his company and establish CENTURY 21 Connected as one of the premier service providers in Western North Carolina.

“The CENTURY 21 brand has a long-standing history of commitment to their consumers as well as a top-notch suite of services in the real estate industry,” said Smith. “Our team has always been a diverse group of professionals capable of helping people from all walks of life, and now the CENTURY 21 branding can help us get our foot in the door with the widest variety of clientele possible.”

As a firm that is made up mostly of local residents, CENTURY 21 Connected is fully committed to its clients, its community and the connections that come from both., the brokerage stated The brokerage prides itself on its distinction as a “white glove” service provider, ensuring that every client is treated like family with undivided care and attention. As Smith and his affiliated agents navigate their pending plans for future growth, they will be guided by these values.

“We have agents who are teachers, coaches and local business owners, and we’re in love with the community where we live,” said Smith. “We have a responsibility not only to provide our new and prospective neighbors with all of the area expertise that we have to offer, but also to do everything in our power to help them find a home they can love just as much.”

“Chris hits on many of the most important notes that define the CENTURY 21 brand, particularly his entrepreneurial spirit and his commitment to the community that he’s carried across all of his ventures,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21. “It’s always reassuring to work with someone who truly understands their community, from both the perspective of a resident and a business owner. For people like Chris, they understand that a client isn’t just a client, they are a potential neighbor and friend. The CENTURY 21 Connected firm does an excellent job at promoting this sense of closeness, and we’re proud to help them spread their philosophy throughout Western North Carolina.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.